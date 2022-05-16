Financial

Stop Federal Digital Currency Tyranny with H.R. 6415 and S. 3954

ACT NOW: Members of Congress are seeking to enact legislation to prevent the Federal Reserve from issuing a digital currency, which would decimate personal privacy and implement a full-fledged surveillance state.

H.R. 6415 is sponsored by Representative Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) and cosponsored by Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), while S. 3954 is sponsored by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and cosponsored by Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

Both bills’ texts are short and straightforward. S. 3954 — whose text is similar to H.R. 6415 — states:

No Federal reserve bank may offer products or services directly to an individual, maintain an account on behalf of an individual, or issue a central bank digital currency directly to an individual.

A digital currency is a major and imminent threat to Americans’ liberty and privacy.

On March 9, 2022, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that, among other actions, instructed the federal government and the Federal Reserve to explore the creation of a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), and to draft a “legislative proposal” for Congress to enact.

A CBDC would amount to a major expansion of the federal government’s powers, allowing it to restrict our personal freedoms and implement its leftist agenda with no opposition. A digital currency would be centrally controlled by the Federal Reserve, allowing it to oversee all our transactions and thus obliterating privacy and anonymity.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve would be able to set the rules for a digital currency — it could prevent Americans from using it for transactions that the Fed’s leaders and other globalist elites dislike.

Just in the past few months, we saw the Canadian government shut down the bank accounts of pro-freedom demonstrators, and Big Tech companies prevent electronic payments in Russia. If a digital currency is implemented, these displays of draconian government power against its political opponents, or those with “unacceptable views,” will intensify exponentially.

If a digital currency is implemented, it would be on a global level rather than just a national level. For example, as of March 2022, nine countries have already implemented digital currencies while 78 others are considering it. Furthermore, at the 2022 World Government Summit, globalist “experts” called for the creation of a global digital financial system.

Last, but not least, the Deep State has been planning a digital currency for many years due to the control over people that it would gain. In fact, a digital currency is a crucial component of the Great Reset plan to control humanity. COVID-19 provided an excuse for it to accelerate those plans.

Ultimately, the Federal Reserve — a blatantly unconstitutional agency — must be completely abolished, and the United States must return to constitutional money. However, H.R. 6415 and S. 3954 are good first steps that would protect our liberty and privacy.

Contact your U.S. representative and senators and urge them to oppose the creation of any digital currency and, accordingly, to enact H.R. 6415 and S. 3954.

