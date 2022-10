Health

The Weaponization of Health

Dr. Robert Malone: The Weaponization of Health to Push Forward the Great Reset Agenda

"What we really have going on here has nothing to do with public health. It has everything to do with a financial crisis and a coordinated attempt to manage through that financial crisis so that those that currently control the bulk of the world's capital are able to maintain control."

