Financial

Stop Digital Currency Tyranny with H.R. 6415 and S.3954

URGENT; ACT NOW: On September 16, the Treasury Department officially recommended that the U.S. federal government explore the creation of a digital currency. This is a major step toward such a radical action, and it follows Biden’s March 2022 executive order that also does this. The Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve would likely work together to create this tyrannical digital currency. More than ever, it’s necessary for Congress to enact S. 3954 and H.R. 6415, to ban such an action — contact your U.S. representative and senators to do this!

H.R. 6415 is sponsored by Representative Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) and cosponsored by Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), while S. 3954 is sponsored by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and cosponsored by Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

Both bills’ texts are short and straightforward. S. 3954 — whose text is similar to H.R. 6415 — states:

No Federal reserve bank may offer products or services directly to an individual, maintain an account on behalf of an individual, or issue a central bank digital currency directly to an individual.

On March 9, 2022, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that, among other actions, instructed the federal government and the Federal Reserve to explore the creation of a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), and to draft a “legislative proposal” for Congress to enact.

A CBDC would amount to a major expansion of the federal government’s powers, allowing it to restrict our personal freedoms and implement its leftist agenda with no opposition. A digital currency would be centrally controlled by the Federal Reserve, allowing it to oversee all our transactions and thus obliterating privacy and anonymity.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve would be able to set the rules for a digital currency — it could prevent Americans from using it for transactions that the Fed’s leaders and other globalist elites disapprove of.

Contact your U.S. representative and senators and urge them to oppose the creation of any digital currency and, accordingly, to enact H.R. 6415 and S. 3954.