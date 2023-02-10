Political

Stop the Attack on Gas

Sign the petition in favor of the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act, which was just introduced in the U.S. Senate.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Consumer Product Safety Administration are trying to tell you what kind of stove you can have in your own kitchen.

But their effort to control won't be just in the kitchen; if they ban gas stoves, then they will ban gas furnaces and gas water heaters. Natural gas is a clean, efficient, and economical fuel. How we cook our food and heat our homes is our choice, not Big Brother's.

Join Eagle Forum as we protect the home from government intrusion.