Guest Columnists

Unveiling the Unseen Similarities between GCRP and the Titanic

Just One Small Thing

As the Titanic attempted to cross the Atlantic, there was a simple problem, that even the most astute seaman could have not realized. Thus, the gigantic vessel, the pride of the White Line and of the British Empire disappeared beneath the surface of the Atlantic, that it so proudly attempted to skim across.

This vessel, a treasure to own and sail on, was forced, full steam ahead into an iceberg. An iceberg, with barely the tip visible, but gargantuan below the surface. -In the vast ocean near Newfoundland, with horizons and sky taking on visual infinity, how could such a white floating object go unnoticed?

The statics of the size of the Titanic; the builder and designer of the ship; the engines; and the passengers aboard, are too numerous to mention and are well known. Because of the tragedy it amassed, just one innocent thing happened to end the ship's triumphant voyage and its destiny. It was a simple thing devoid of theories from present-day adventurers.

As a comparison, though not nearly as life-threatening, costly, and damaging, the Titanic tragedy can be compared, in a minuscule way, to the Greenville County Republican Party, Greenville South Carolina.

Like the passengers of the Titanic, many local people came together to embark on a learning journey. A learning journey, for something many had never even heard of - Republican Party Reorganization, also known as ReOrg. Most wondered what those letters mean. Was it a new way to organize a closet or garage? Why and why would those letters become important to us?

As if led by a Captain of a ship, we were gathered together, over what became a long journey, months in fact, to learn what the term meant, and how to successfully implement it.

As it became clearer that it was a way to get more people involved in the local political system, specifically through the precinct system, the "passengers " became closer and closer as both friends and compatriots. It was a pleasure to attend the meetings, which were jovial and enlightening. The meetings, well taught and interesting, were worthy of our time, and some after ReOrg itself, became precinct officers. Quite impossible before learning what ReOrg even was.

But soon, something happened, like the iceberg looming ahead of the Titanic.

The compatibility stopped. The friendly jovial group started to question their friendships and their beliefs. Why we did not think the same as we did before?

The Captain of a ship is traditionally an officer of high rank, honorable, knowledgeable, and with respectability. However, our ReOrg "Captain" was no such man.

He and his "crew" turned against those who questioned him and his ability to "navigate the ship." The "passengers" could see there was a type of anarchy happening onboard. Many "passengers" were being threatened in different ways, all because they questioned the voyage course the "Captain" was taking.

Like the havoc wrought on the passengers of the Titanic as it was sinking, we in the GCRP were being drowned by the rhetoric and negative innuendos by both the former "Captain," who obviously remains in control, and the present one.

Who but one with a narcissistic personality disorder would even suggest instituting a Discipline Committee to be part of a group, with the same political intentions? What was he suggesting? A crew member would be thrown in the brig for insubordination because of an opinion different than the Captain and crew. Hardly a concept worthy of a civilized organization.

At the beginning of this writing, it was mentioned that the simplest problem caused the sinking of the Titanic. The majestic Titanic plunged to the ocean's infinity and remains there to this day. The young seaman-lookout, looming above the ocean liner, whose orders it was to peruse the ocean before him and to guard against icebergs, so prevalent in those waters failed in his duty.

Why would such an easy order not be followed by the young sailor? He could not see in the distance, simply because he misplaced his binoculars.

His misplaced binoculars prevented him from seeing the tip of the iceberg and, thus, failed to alert the Captain to the catastrophe that loomed ahead. Misplaced his binoculars! Like we would misplace our favorite pen, but without resulting in such loss of life.

Thus, he did not see that small white iceberg protruding from the ocean, as the ship's course was like a magnet to it.

In some ways, those who enjoyed the ReOrg meetings and the GCRP afterward, realize they too have hit the tip of an iceberg with unworthy people at the helm.

The Greenville County Republican Party has become ineffective, as exemplified by none of the previous eleven Republican office seekers enjoying success. Those at the current helm of our local party have used their time to push overboard those in the party who are honest and true patriots, with no legal baggage and are Patriots of this country.

All the members wanted to do was to have transparency, honesty, and a viable County party. Apparently, by their requesting what is "right and just"' from the party leadership, they have been labeled as troublemakers. What a dichotomy that dishonorable people choose to put down good people. The most unfortunate thing is that there are so many "crew" members who do not have the gumption to realize they are following a leadership, except one officer, who lacks character.

The GCRP has put front and center, not an American citizen worthy of being in charge of the most private and important information of the party and its members, but an individual who has legal issues, a foreign national who should not be in charge of any sensitive information.

Like the disaster of the Titanic, if we only had the proverbial binoculars to "see" what a disaster our party would become. However, many do have such binoculars, and "see" what is happening and will do something to remedy it and make our local party flourish once again.