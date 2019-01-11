Guest Columnists

African American Leaders Unite Around the Wall to Help Avoid Looming Crisis

Some claim that building a wall is “medieval solution” to a modern problem. The wheel is an ancient solution too. Nobody’s complaining about that. POTUS is on target. Walls do work; as in the days of Ezra and Nehemiah, walls are still viable solutions. Why now? Just days away are the March for Life and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday yet America is in crisis at the southern border.

As an African American voice for justice, a defender of the sanctity of life, and perhaps most importantly a Christian evangelist, I stand with President Trump as he labors to build a wall. From my perspective, compassion trumps terror. Our prayers are needed more than ever. We must rally around the wall to avert crisis.

Having survived and in many cases overcome tyranny, oppression and racism in America, we as African Americans are close to the heartbeat of justice and compassion. We are not color blind. Our hearts are touched by the plight of all children and their families; not just at the border, but here at home as well.

Children in the womb, in cribs, in school, in jail, with parents behind bars, on the streets, at our borders; many are in danger. We must have responsible compassion for them all.

My goddaughter, Angela Stanton King, co-founder of the American King Foundation writes: “The process of draining the swamp, is a process of seeking genuine true justice, jubilee, pardon, and forgiveness. We’re going to continue to discover that there are some very thin lines between right, wrong, justice, and injustice. Meanwhile, we live in a world where security is necessary. The Wall plan is viable.”

Rev. Bill and Dr. Deborah Owens, Founders of CAAP write: “Christians have a responsibility to help those in need, including the undocumented immigrants at our southern border. At the same time, we must also respect the need to secure our borders and ensure the safety of all U.S. citizens. The African-American community has been gravely injured by unfettered illegal immigration, which has resulted in loss of jobs, loss of housing, and other economic hardship.”

Collectively, we stand with President Trump in the battle for the soul of America. I’m praying that POTUS builds the wall in the manner that Ezra and Nehemiah did in days of old.”

As Commander and Chief of America, POTUS is fighting for the soul of our nation. In his address to the nation on January 8, 2019, President Donald J. Trump speaks to the people of America:

There is a growing humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border.

Customs and Border Patrol agents continue to encounter thousands of illegal immigrants at our southern border.

Meanwhile, Americans are continually at risk from uncontrolled, illegal migration.

This climate strains public resources and drives down jobs and wages for the American people as well as the legal immigrants who are here.

Among those ethnic communities hardest hit are African Americans and Hispanic Americans.

Sadly, our southern border is a pipeline for vast quantities of illegal drugs, including meth, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

As a result, every week, 300 of our citizens are killed by heroin alone, 90 percent of which floods across from our southern border.

If something isn’t done, and soon, more Americans could die from drugs this year than were killed in the entire Vietnam War.

Last month, 20,000 migrant children were illegally brought into the United States — a dramatic increase. These children are used as human pawns by vicious coyotes and ruthless gangs.

One in three women are sexually assaulted on the dangerous trek up through Mexico. Women and children are the biggest victims, by far, of our broken system.

“This is a humanitarian crisis — a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul,” he asserted.

Thankfully, the President is not alone in his efforts to serve the people of America as well as the immigrant families who are flooding our border. The president further appeals to the soul of the American people with a call to heart:

America works hard to welcome millions of lawful immigrants who enrich our society and contribute to our nation.

In the last two years, ICE officers made 266,000 arrests of aliens with criminal records, including those charged or convicted of 100,000 assaults, 30,000 sex crimes, and 4,000 violent killings.

This is the tragic reality of illegal immigration on our southern border. This is the cycle of human suffering that POTUS is determined to end.

We must fall to our knees and then rise and rally to the call.

The president’s proposal includes requests from Homeland Security for cutting-edge technology for detecting drugs, weapons, illegal contraband, and many other things. Also included in his proposal are requests for more agents, immigration judges, and bed space to process the sharp rise in unlawful migration fueled by our very strong economy.

The plan also contains an urgent request for humanitarian assistance and medical support.

There is also an urgent request that Congress will close border security loopholes so that illegal immigrant children can be safely and humanely returned back home.

In addition, as an overall approach to border security, law enforcement professionals have requested $5.7 billion for a physical barrier. At the request of Democrats, it will be a steel barrier rather than a concrete wall.

This barrier is absolutely critical to border security. It’s also what our professionals at the border want and need.

Today, I join my colleagues in the faith in a cry for prayer and compassion as we face this present danger.

Speaking from a platform in support of diversity and compassion, Bruce LeVell, Executive Director of NDC Trump writes: “As a follower of Christ, my convictions are to set up processes to aid those subjected to evil. Meanwhile we must protect our citizens. Mr. President, build that wall!”

Bishop Leon Benjamin, Coalition of Leaders United makes an urgent appeal: “This is a Humanitarian Effort. A Crisis of the Soul and Heart! Time to Stop It and Keep America Safe! Secure Our Borders and Build the Wall!”

Day Gardner, Founder of National Black Prolife Union speaks in support: “President Trump is presenting brilliant and compassionate solutions to the crisis. I pray that the masses unite in prayer and action to avoid disaster.”

Rev. Dean Nelson, Chairman of the board for the Frederick Douglass Foundation agrees: “The proper role of our government is to protect its citizens before it doles out benefits to others. Securing our boarder is a necessity to protect American workers and crack down on Human trafficking.”

In conclusion, we urge all Americans to pray for a speedy reconciliation among our leaders for the sake of the children, and the soul of America.