Guest Columnists

Will Anyone In Any Major Media Outlet Admit They Have Some Real Problems? Anyone?

CBS News has found the hero of the caravan story — the human traffickers. They are profiling the traffickers and thus far they’re coverage appears less than critical of the traffickers.

The human coyotes helping migrants survive Central America's grueling Darien Gap jungle https://t.co/FOQV5y67CC pic.twitter.com/5bN5gUFIbL — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 31, 2019

NBC New’s political editor, Dafna Linzer, seemingly tried to intervene with Yashar Ali, a highly respected freelance journalist. Her intervention was not for NBC or MSNBC, but for the Democratic National Committee. NBC has offered no comment on the matter.

1. Yesterday, I received a call from @DafnaLinzer who serves as managing editor of NBC/MSNBC politics. Dafna's conduct during the call was highly inappropriate and unethical. So what was the purpose of her call?



She called me to bully me on behalf of the DNC. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 29, 2019

I would remind you that reporters were beside themselves when CNN intended offer Sarah Flores a position as editor within the network. There were howls of protest from journalists that this compromised CNN. These same reporters and journalists are remarkably quiet in light of the allegations raised by Yashar Ali against Ms. Linzer.

Then there is the shock and awe of journalists’ reaction to Joe Biden making women uncomfortable. There have been pictures of Biden doing this for years and allegations as well — in addition to the allegations of Biden running around the Naval Observatory and his home in Delaware without clothes on in front of female secret service agents. If I’ve heard about those allegations in Macon, Georgia, I assure you people in Washington have heard them.

But reporters all acted surprised as if this is all new. They were perfectly happy to turn a blind eye when Biden was Obama’s Vice President. But now that he might challenge Beto, Kamala, and Pete, the Circle of Jerks that is the DC political press corps is suddenly outraged and surprised.

The media is spending a lot of time taking shots at Fox News, some of the shot being very legitimate. But they are far too willing to circle wagons around themselves. They have refused any accountability in how they handled the Mueller probe. They have refused to admit any sort of biases for the left. And they often are more willing to push Democrat attacks and based their news reports on presuppositions that favor Democrats.

None of this is healthy for trust in the media. But the media has gone into a bunker mode where they are convinced any criticism is just Fox News fans attacking. That is not true, but even if it were, they should consider Fox News’s ratings. Journalists who think they can fudge on the truth, etc. so long as Fox News is doing it are not only mistaken, but they are exacerbating the problems in the media.