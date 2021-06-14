Guest Columnists

Salute to Old Glory

In 1989, a deeply divided Supreme Court invalidated the laws that prohibited the burning of our American flag in the case Texas v. Johnson on the basis of free speech. Since then, the symbol of our nation has been dishonored and diluted. Other flags are being flown in place of our American flag. Other flags are being flown with our American flag. Some flags (such as "BLM" flags) are flown to separate and divide Americans, not unite Americans.

There is a movement to fly the rainbow "Pride" flag in June on U.S. military bases. Of all the places that should only fly the Stars and Stripes should be any place associated with the defense of our nation. The Department of Defense is tacitly allowing "Pride" flags on bases. I believe that Americans should only salute the red-white-and-blue.

In his sharp dissent in Texas v. Johnson, Justice John Paul Stevens called the American flag "an important national asset". Stevens wrote that the flag "is more than a proud symbol of the courage, the determination, and the gifts of nature that transformed 13 fledgling Colonies into a world power. It is a symbol of freedom, of equal opportunity, of religious tolerance, and of goodwill for other peoples who share our aspirations. . . . The value of the flag as a symbol cannot be measured." Justice Stevens was a liberal on the Supreme Court, yet he demonstrated the power of what it means to value the United States of America. All Americans should come together to celebrate this important symbol.

This Flag Day, Monday, June 14, 2021, celebrates the 1777 adoption of the Stars and Stripes as our official symbol, be sure to fly our American Flag!

Anne Schlafly Cori is the Chairman of Eagle Forum. She is also the daughter of its founder, Phyllis Schlafly.