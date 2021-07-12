Guest Columnists

He Said He Would “Bury Us!”

When thinking about the activities of our present Marxist-dominated federal government that, along with its allies in the U.N. and big media are trying to turn the U.S. into a socialist, collectivist tyranny run by them, I’m reminded of what Nikita Khrushchev said over 60 years ago. Do you remember his threats—his prognostications?

“Your children’s children will live under communism. You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright; but we will keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you will finally wake up and find you already have Communism. We will not have to fight you. We will so weaken your economy, until you will fall like overripe fruit into our hands. The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who will not.”

It was September 29, 1959, when Khrushchev delivered his prediction for America at the United Nations. Remember the television coverage of him banging his shoe on the podium? At that time just the word “communism” was feared throughout our nation. Remember this: SOCIALISM LEADS TO COMMUNISM. So just how do you create a Socialist state? There are eight levels of control:

HEALTHCARE: Control healthcare and you control the people, (e.g. Obama care). Biden wants to force Obama care on all of us again. My sister was charged $2400 one year for not having Obama care. Socialism?

POVERTY: Increase the poverty level as high as possible because poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them. Biden and his party want to take away tax incentives for big business. They will leave the country AGAIN, and jobs will be lost. People got off of welfare and food stamps with President Trump's policies.

DEBT: Increase the federal debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty. The Democrats are deliberately trying to pass huge money bills to raises the debt.

GUN CONTROL: Remove the ability to defend yourself from the government (or from criminals). That way you are able to create a police state. And they want to remove local police just like the communists did in the counties they took over.

WELFARE: Take control of every aspect (food, housing, income) of American's lives because that will make us fully dependent on the government. More people on welfare, food stamps, government assistance, such as when Comrade Obama was president.

EDUCATION: Take control of what people read; listen to and take control of what children learn in school (e.g. the Marxist "Critical Race Theory" nonsense). Communism/progressivism has already taken over most of our universities and colleges. They are trying to remove all true American history.

RELIGION: Remove the belief in God from the government and from all government schools, because the people need to believe in ONLY the government knowing what is best for the people. This is happening everywhere in our nation—in our schools and in the mainstream media. Why should we be forced to not mention God and our Christian faith at different events because it might "offend" someone? The rights of the majority are being taken away!

CLASS WARFARE: Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. Eliminate the middle class. This will cause more discontent, and it will be easier to tax the rich with the support of the poor. This is already happening.

BASICALLY, WE AS A NATION ARE ALREADY THERE! Why can’t people see that this is what is going on in the country? Actually it’s been going on for 50 (or more) years, a little at a time. We need to wake up and fight this evil conspiracy that is bringing collectivist tyranny upon us. The MSM is brainwashing us just like they did when other countries were overrun by socialist tyrants. President Trump tried valiantly to stop this or slow it down. But Comrade Biden is aiding the Marxist takeover of the U.S. in every way he can. Today, the “Deep State” is powerful, and it is everywhere.