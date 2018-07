Health

Republican Women's Luncheon to Feature Women's Health

Greenville County Republican Women's Club will feature a series of medical professionals from different areas of medicine; including family practice, phychatry, uerology and heart health at their July 26th luncheon at the Poinsett Club.

The program is arranged by Racine Cooper Program Chair and requires reservations. Cost is $20 for members and $22 for non-members.