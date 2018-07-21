Health

Rohleder Resigns From GCS Board of Trustees, Term to be Filled in November General Election

Danna Rohleder, longtime District 21 representative to the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees, has announced her resignation, effective August 8, 2018.

According to a letter submitted to school board chairman Chuck Saylors, Mrs. Rohleder and her husband “have decided to downsize our house sooner than we originally planned.” Rohleder will remain in Greenville County, but has plans to move outside District 21. According to South Carolina Act 521, any Greenville County Schools Board Member who moves outside his or her district immediately renders that office vacant.

Though Mrs. Rohleder has not yet finalized her move, the letter stated her timing was motivated by the desire “for the School District not to be responsible for the expense of a separate special election.” By resigning effective August 8, the two years remaining on her term can be filled during the general election this November, instead of via a separate special election.

During her years on the Board of Trustees Mrs. Rohleder, a former teacher and assistant to retired Speech and Debate Coach Ruth McAllister at Riverside High School, championed the arts as an outlet for students’ ideas and creativity. She was also a vocal supporter of Speech and Debate’s ability to develop poise, critical thinking, confidence, and self-discipline.

In her letter of resignation she stated, “It has been my distinct honor to serve with eleven other adults who put the educational needs of children above their self-interests.” Saylors had this to say about Rohleder, “I have had the pleasure of serving alongside Danna Rohleder on the GCS Board of Trustees for the past 14 years. Her perspective as a lifelong educator, coupled with her passion for the arts and commitment to equitable opportunities for all children, have made her a valued member of this Board. Though her absence will leave a void, I have no doubt that Danna will continue to advocate on behalf of public education and use her talents to improve the lives of our community’s children and families.”

Rohleder’s letter included high praise for the current GCS Superintendent, Dr. Burke Royster, stating, “We hit the jackpot of Superintendents, for sure.” In response to the news of her resignation, Royster stated, “I am incredibly grateful for Mrs. Rohleder’s support, her service to this district as both a teacher and trustee, and her passion for excellence in public education. Though she always retained the perspective of a classroom teacher, she remained firmly focused on what was best for students. She also recognized and valued the primacy of academic excellence, but strongly supported all extra- and co-curricular activities as essential to the core program and necessary to fully developing the potential of each individual student.”

According to Conway Belangia, the Greenville County Director of Voter Registration and Elections, filing for the District 21 seat will be open to interested candidates at Noon, August 24, closing at Noon, September 3rd, 2018. The Special Election for the remainder of the term of office will be held in conjunction with the General Election on November 6, 2018.