Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare and Stanton Public Policy Center, to Testify Before United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions

WASHINGTON -- The Committee hearing will be on the topic: "Reproductive Care in a post-Roe America: Barriers, Challenges, and Threats to Women's Health."

The hearing will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C.

Stanton Healthcare has life-affirming clinics committed to providing women with unexpected pregnancies professional medical care, women's wellness, tangible support, hope and compassion. Stanton has clinics in America and internationally. Stanton Public Policy Center is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women.

Below are some of the key comments Ms. Swindell will be sharing from her oral testimony before the committee:

"Stanton is part of a women's movement which has over 3,000 pregnancy resource centers across the nation that outnumber abortion clinics by four to one.



"After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, so many have asked the pro-life community, 'Are you ready to support women in a post-Roe America?' I can say with certainty, thousands of pregnancy resource centers and life-affirming women's medical clinics have been waiting and preparing for this moment for decades.

"We are ready to meet the challenge and we are going to make sure every woman facing an unexpected pregnancy in a post-Roe America will have access to life-affirming quality care, compassionate resources and tangible support.

"As political leaders and members of this committee, you can support women with unexpected pregnancies by passing legislation that will provide better pre-natal and medical care for the marginalized, and women from communities of color. Paid maternity leave and child care are steps in the right direction.

"Since May 2, there have been over 60 attacks on centers like Stanton Healthcare. These attacks are unconscionable and ultimately threaten the women who attempt to walk through our doors seeking our services. Because of this, Stanton had to hire a private security firm which has cost our organization over $6,000 to date.

"For those who disagree with the Supreme Court's decision on Roe, directing revenge and retaliation on centers like Stanton Healthcare is misguided, hateful, anti-women and must be condemned and stopped immediately.

"Today, I'm calling on all members of this committee to personally and publicly condemn the firebombing, violent attacks, and threats against life-affirming women's clinics. Congress and the Biden Administration should be part of the solution and not cast blame on our centers.

"It is also deeply troubling for the press, politicians and media to refer to centers like Stanton as 'fake clinics.' First, we are attacked with physical violence. Next, we are attacked with the violence of lies, disinformation, slander and falsehoods.

"To diminish Stanton Healthcare in this way insults our medical directors who are highly regarded MDs, our physician assistant, nurses, sonographers and others on our medical team who have worked so hard to achieve and maintain their professional certifications.

"But most of all, it insults the thousands of women and their children who have been helped by our clinics. The women we serve did not receive 'fake' medical care, or 'fake' baby formula during the nationwide shortage, or 'fake' baby supplies, financial support, counseling and so much more. We should not be seeing attacks on clinics like Stanton or the proposal of anti-women legislation. Rather, we should be standing with them."

