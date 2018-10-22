Historical

Historical Group Donates Book to County Library

Members of the Jacob Van Dee Ver chapter, Colonial Dames of the 17th century, presented a copy of the book the Four Deaths of Acorn Whistler by James Piker to the Anderson county library‘s South Carolina room on October 20, 2018. The book details for different interpretations of the death of a Cherokee Indian. The book presents the material based upon historical documents.

Pictured left to right our Abigail Smith Moreno, Pamela Hamilton Durham, Linda Johnson Cushing, County librarian Laura Holden, Julia Ashley Barnes, and Regina Orzachowski Luker.