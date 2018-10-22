Historical

Daughters of the American Revolution and Local Ghosts

The Hudson Berry chapter of the daughters of the American Revolution met in Anderson on October 20, 2018. The speaker was Catherine Vincent who discussed ghosts in the Anderson area. One in particular was in a home located near Williamston. Chapter regent Pamela Hamilton Durham presented her officers with a special gift. Pictured are the officers with their monogrammed bags which feature a revolutionary war motif. Left to right are Deborah Burdette Hogan, Pamela Hamilton Durham, Abigail Smith Moreno, Regina Orzechowski Luker, Julia Ashley Barnes, and Ann Price Mayfield.