Reidville Historical Society Elects New Officers

Newly Elected Reidville Historical Society Board Members

On October 2, 2018 at 7pm, the Reidville Historical Society had its annual meeting to elect new officers. The meeting was an overwhelming success. The society gained more new members than it has in twenty years. Also, we took in more than one thousand dollars at this meeting. The new officers elected are... Mr. LB Watson-President, Ms. Dawn Hill- first Vice President, Mrs. Carolyn Geen- second Vice President, Mr. Case Chumley- secretary, Mrs. June Carlton- treasurer. The Directors at Large are Mr. Doug Cobb, Mrs. Tammy Chumley, Mr. Buddy Carlton, and Mrs. Taryn Chumley. Mr. Bob Kinard is Executive at Large. Mrs. Kathy Mace was also voted in to assist the board members.

Reidville has a rich history with deep roots in the Old South. Unlike most small towns, it did not crop up due to a railroad or mill. It is an agricultural and educational town. The buildings that the historical society preserve are from the Reidville college that dates back to the 1850's. Our historical society and its new board proudly embrace our educational and agricultural heritage by continuing to work to save the buildings in our community.