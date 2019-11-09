Historical

H.R.4179 - No Federal Funding for Confederate Symbols Act

The liberal leadership of the U.S. House of Representatives is in the process of initiating an Islamic terrorist genocidal style attack upon all things Confederate. At this time there has been an Anti-Confederate bill proposed in the U.S. House to prohibit any federal funds from being used for anything related to the Confederacy and requiring the Defense Department to change the name of military bases and ships which honor any Confederate military person, place, or thing. I feel certain that if this measure passes, the next phase is the designation of the SCV as a hate group.

We are asking each SCV Camp to contact its U.S. Representative and U.S. Senator and let them know that the local SCV Camp is on the job of protecting our heritage. Following that, We are asking each SCV member, their friends and family members to likewise contact their U.S. Representative and U.S. Senator and politely request that they put a stop to this most un-American attack upon our heritage. Please Email, call, and most important of all, write letters. Politely but firmly request that they vote against this proposed legislation.

Please take a look at our Make Dixie Great Again Facebook for more information. Also, here is a link for more information about this act: See this link to the House website:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/4179/all-info?r=1&s=1