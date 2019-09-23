Historical

National SCV Commander Honors 16th Regiment

16th Regiment SCV Commander Frank Tucker, at far left, introduced twelve former Regimental Commanders.

Recipients of the Commander in Chief Award: Left to right – Terry Grissop, Terry Rude and Bob Dill.

The 16th Regiment South Carolina Volunteers Camp 36 Sons of Confederate Veterans were proud to host SCV Commander-in-Chief Paul Gramling, Jr as speaker at the August meeting of Camp 36. Also, in attendance were Army of Northern Virginia Commander Ronnie Roach, Army of Northern Virginia Executive Councilman Jack Marlar and other dignitaries. Camp 36 and current Camp Camp Commander Frank Tucker were also proud to host twelve of our previous Camp Commanders.

Mr. Gramling and Mr. Roach presented well deserved awards to several in attendance at the meeting. Bob Dill, Dr. Terry Rude and Terry Grissop received the Commander in Chief Award. Mosie Marlar, Cheryl Rude, Gail Alexander, Pam Evans, Sally Wheeler, Lucille Sullivan, and Mary Tucker received the Ladies Appreciation Medals.

This was a very fine evening and Camp 36 was proud to not only host Commander Gramling and other distinguished dignitaries but to also honor our past as a camp as we build for the future and continue our work to defend the good name of the Confederate soldier.

