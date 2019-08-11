Historical

The Hunley 19 Years Ago

On August 8th, nineteen years ago, a journey of historical and technological discovery began with the raising of the Hunley. The pioneering submarine had been lost at sea for over a century. Since being recovered and delivered to a high-tech lab designed for excavation and preservation, scientists have been in the process of unlocking her secrets and trying to learn why she mysteriously vanished in 1864.

The Hunley proved to be a time capsule, holding a wide array of artifacts that can teach us much about life during the Civil War. The remains of the eight-man crew were also found and buried alongside other men who lost their lives in the development of the submarine.

