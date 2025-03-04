It’s Time for America’s Relationship with Ukraine to Change—How about a Divorce?

The war in Ukraine has dragged on now for some three years. The United States has stood by Ukraine and the Zelensky government with both armaments and finances, to the tune of $350 Billion.

For a moment, let’s put aside who attacked who and the reasons for the war. When one ally is helping a smaller ally to help its country to survive, there should be a degree of decorum and thankfulness. Such was not the case when Mr. Zelensky visited Washington this past Friday. Zelensky’s disrespect and lack of thankfulness to America and Trump was on full display to the whole world via the media. In an extraordinary exchange, Trump and Zelensky made their disagreements public. One would have to think that the President knew what was coming, and wanted to be sure the American people saw what he and his administration must deal with.

That being said, Zelensky must go. He must go because with him in power, there can be no peace. Granted, this is a man who wants to fight and protect his country. But when you are fighting in the school yard with someone who is much bigger than you, and losing, and along comes your big brother to help, it would be best not to insult the big brother and make demands that you have no power to enforce.

Zelensky was a professional comedian—and he still is. He lacks statecraft and the subtlety needed to guide his country during an existential threat. He has put most of his opposition in jail and has taken complete control of the media. Keep in mind that Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries on the planet. It is clear that there was something untoward going on with the Biden administration and Ukraine, if not Zelensky himself. Someday, that smoking gun will be truly revealed. Right now, there are more important things to worry about, like WWIII.

Zelensky is not alone to blame. Our “allies,” specifically France and Great Britain have been very busy ginning up support to put NATO troops on the ground in Ukraine. One wonders if they have lost their collective minds: Russia would never have that, would interpret it as a direct threat to them, and take the appropriate military actions.

At the same time, continuing to feed the Zelensky government with billions of American dollars, in a war that is impossible for them to win, makes no sense, and will eventually impact the American economy.

The idea that if America doesn’t continue to support Ukraine, that Russian tanks will be rolling across Warsaw and Berlin is absurd. This is an idea being used by Ukraine supporters in Europe and in our congress to instill fear so that the money keeps on flowing from Washington, DC to Kyiv.

In the meantime, the human toll is outrageous. Both Russia and Ukraine have lost thousands and thousands of troops, to say nothing of the civilian casualties. Ukraine’s infrastructure is in shambles. Many of its people are hungry and are going without water and electricity due to the Russian bombardment. Both sides have lost fathers, mothers, sons, daughters and other relatives in the conflict.

The war must end, as soon as possible.

For the war to end, several things must happen quickly: First, Zelensky must step down and hold immediate elections. Even before that happens, his opposition leaders must be let out of prison and have access to the media. Newspapers that were closed by Zelensky, and there were many, need to reopen and have uncensored information flowing from them.

Second, America must stop all support, both military and financial, to Ukraine proper. In this way only Zelensky and his government will see that the idea of not giving up land and continuing the war is foolish. Russia has taken back a lot of what they feel is traditional Russian territory; many of the areas they now occupy have a large population of Russian speaking people, sympathetic to Moscow. Ukraine must give up these territories and instantly start negotiating.

Third, our NATO, allies—and one must use that word loosely—must stop their bellicose rants toward Russia and their own people, or risk total war on the European continent, which will surely draw in America.

Lastly, there must be permanent security agreements for all involved. This includes Ukraine never being allowed to become a member of NATO. Say what you will, as evil as you think Putin and Russia is, they surrounded by NATO basis. Indeed, NATO has always seen Ukraine as a launching pad for any needed invasion of Russia and, of course, Russia knows this.

Europe will survive without adding a powder keg to the mix, to wit, that it, and America may have to engage in WWIII to protect Ukraine. A ridiculous notion to even contemplate.

The time has come for America to turn off the tap of support for Ukraine. This divorce will bring reality back to both Ukraine and America’s allies. Will it embolden Russia as some might think? No, not if Ukraine lets go of the reins and allows the Trump administration to handle the negotiations.

In the meantime, the bullets, bombs and blood keep coming.

Blessed are the peacemakers.