Concerns Over Russian Invasion In Europe; Trump Seeks Ceasefire By Easter

WASHINGTON/PARIS/BUDAPEST (Worthy News) – European leaders gathered for an emergency summit in Paris on Monday after Kyiv warned of an imminent Russian invasion of NATO military alliance member states, although U.S. President Donald J. Trump reportedly seeks a ceasefire in war-torn Ukraine by Easter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned overnight he has information that Russia will invade NATO states Poland and Lithuania as possible first targets. “We have already shared this information with our allies,” the wartime president revealed.

Zelenskyy expressed concern about a military exercise being conducted by Moscow in Belarus, reportedly involving over 150,000 troops. “Our invasion started three years ago under the pretense of military exercises as well.”

He said, “We truly believe that Putin will start a war against NATO. How far his ambitions in Europe will reach? No idea, but the threat will always hang over the continent like a dark cloud.”

What does not help, he added, are the “strong words” coming from the Trump administration suggesting that Europe should be mainly responsible for its security and supporting Ukraine. “Without American support, NATO is finished,” Zelenskyy added. “European countries do not have the military capabilities to defend themselves. Russia will start with small countries that used to belong to the Soviet Union. And Europe will have no response ready. Every country will try to defend itself on its own.”

He spoke as tens of thousands of residents in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv woke up without heating after an apparent Russian drone attack on a power plant in the city at night.

Zelenskyy said more than 100,000 people had been affected by the attack on Mykolaiv, where temperatures dropped to freezing. The municipality said it has opened shelters where people can warm up.

NO PEACE?

Zelenskyy called the attack proof that Russia is not interested in peace. “This has nothing to do with the fighting and the situation on the front. This is not what those who really want peace and are preparing for negotiations do.”

Ukraine’s military said Russia fired 143 drones at its neighboring country during the night from Saturday to Sunday. Of these, 95 were reportedly shot down, and 46 missed their target. In the capital, Kyiv, a drone hit a residential area.

Russia suffered as well, with authorities saying four people were killed in two Ukrainian attacks in Russia’s Belgorod region.

Yet, officials said, U.S. President Trump seeks a ceasefire by Easter in Ukraine, where Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2023.

Worthy News also learned that senior American and Russian officials are due to meet in Saudi Arabia later this week to discuss “rapprochement between the two powers” and a possible meeting between President Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, potentially also in the kingdom.

Trump confirmed Sunday that he may meet Putin “very soon.” “There is no set time yet, but it could be very soon,” Trump told reporters when asked for an update on a possible upcoming meeting.

He added that he believes Putin genuinely wants to stop the war in Ukraine. Starting Tuesday, officials said talks on the war in Ukraine are due to take place in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a Russian delegation.

MORE OFFICIALS

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff will also be present. Rubio did not disclose who will be in the Russian delegation.

Rubio told reporters that the talks are exploratory and should not be seen as “real” peace negotiations. “If there are real negotiations — and we’re not there yet — but if they do happen, Ukraine must be involved because it was invaded,” Rubio said.

“And the Europeans must be involved because they have also contributed to the war effort,” he added.

Initially, Trump claimed he would end the war within the first 24 hours of his presidency. He is now said to aim for a ceasefire by April 20 at the latest, when Easter occurs.

Trump has previously called Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss a peace agreement between the two Eastern European countries. So far, no deal has been reached.

Yet, in a turnaround, U.S. Secretary of State Rubio believes it is essential that both Ukraine and European countries be involved in any actual peace negotiations with Russia.

Rubio admitted that he travels to Saudi Arabia for discussions with only a Russian delegation on a path toward peace. Yet, “If there are real negotiations — and we’re not there yet — but if they do happen, Ukraine must be involved because it was invaded. And the Europeans must be involved because they have also imposed sanctions on Russia and contributed to the war effort.”

SECURITY GUARANTEES

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy previously warned he would not accept a peace solution that Kyiv has not been involved in.

He also demanded security guarantees from Washington, adding that without these guarantees, the chances of an economic pact, including delivering rare minerals to the U.S., would also decrease.

Amid a rapidly changing world, the European Union’s executive European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU leaders’ President António Costa will take part in the emergency summit in Paris about the situation in Ukraine and European security, their spokespersons confirmed.

French President Emmanuel Macron initiated the informal meeting, which also invited government leaders from Britain, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, and Spain, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Several of these countries are due to participate in a proposed peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, Worthy News learned.

“Their discussions may then continue in other formats, with the aim of bringing together all partners with an interest in peace and security in Europe,” explained a spokesperson for Von der Leyen.