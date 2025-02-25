UN Resolution on Ukraine War Anniversary Passes Despite Opposition from U.S. and Russia

(Worthy News) – The United Nations adopted a resolution despite opposition from the United States, which voted against the European-backed measure demanding Russia’s immediate withdrawal from Ukraine, reaffirming Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and strongly condemning Russia’s invasion on the war’s third anniversary.

The United Nations General Assembly passed the resolution with 93 countries in favor, while the United States and Russia, along with Israel, North Korea, Hungary, and 13 other nations, voted against it.

However, analysts noted a significant shift in alliances, as this is the first instance of the US and Russia siding together in a Ukraine-related UN vote since the conflict’s onset.

U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shae addressed the United Nations, stating, “For 11 years, the United Nations has repeatedly condemned Russia’s blatant violations of the UN Charter. The General Assembly has passed multiple resolutions demanding Russia withdraw its forces from Ukraine, yet the war persists. It has dragged on for far too long, exacting a devastating toll on the people of Ukraine, Russia, and beyond. Generations have suffered needlessly, and the conflict has brought the world dangerously close to nuclear confrontation. The longer this war continues, the greater the suffering for both nations. It must end now.”

She continued, “It is time for Member States to reaffirm the core principles of the UN Charter—above all, maintaining international peace and security through the peaceful resolution of disputes. As we gather on this solemn third anniversary, what we need is a resolution that demonstrates a firm commitment from all UN Member States to achieving a lasting end to this war. The United States has submitted a draft resolution with this very goal. Our proposal calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urges both Ukraine and Russia to work toward a sustainable peace. This is what the world needs now—a forward-looking resolution focused on one essential idea: ending the war and forging a path to peace.”

Concluding her speech, Ambassador Shae emphasized, “For this reason, the United States opposes introducing yet another resolution. We cannot support Ukraine’s proposed resolution and instead urge its withdrawal in favor of a unified, strong statement committing all parties to ending the war and building a lasting peace. Accordingly, we request that the General Assembly take immediate action on the U.S.-proposed resolution following consideration of Ukraine’s draft.”

Shae later in the day introduced a resolution for peace in the Ukraine War before the United Nations, and stated, “Our draft resolution is elegant in its simplicity—a symbolic yet essential first step toward peace. In just three brief paragraphs, it echoes the spirit of the UN Charter, reaffirming, as in 1945, that this war is devastating, that the UN has a role in ending it, and that peace remains within reach.”

However, the U.N. General Assembly rejected the U.S.-supported resolution calling for an end to the war, however the resolution notably did not mention Moscow’s aggression in launching an invasion into Ukraine.