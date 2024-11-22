Russia Fires New Missile Into Ukraine, Worrying Europe

MOSCOW/KYIV/BUDAPEST (Worthy News) – Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Thursday his military fired “a new intermediate-range missile” into Ukraine in response to Kyiv firing American and British long-range missiles.

Earlier, Kyiv had claimed that Russia launched an “intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)” toward Ukraine, apparently referring to the new weapon that could carry nuclear warheads.

Although U.S. officials claimed Russia had only “a few” of the newer missiles mentioned by Putin, it marked a significant escalation of an armed conflict in which hundreds of thousands of soldiers are believed to have been killed.

In a video statement to the nation, Putin said the use of the new weapon was a response to the United States and Britain permitting Kyiv to fire their long-range missiles deep into Russia.

“In combat conditions, one of the newest Russian medium-range missile systems was tested,” Putin said, adding that it was a hypersonic, ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

The new weapon was part of a larger missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk, home to critical military-industrial plants. ICBMs, which are designed to deliver long-distance nuclear strikes, have never been used in war before.

“On the morning of November 21, 2024…Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro (facilities and critical infrastructure) with missiles of various types. In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation,” the Ukrainian Air Force said in its statement on social media platform Telegram.

BALLISTIC MISSILE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said later that the new Russian weapon had “all characteristics — speed, altitude — [of an] intercontinental ballistic missile.”

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Russia struck Ukraine with an “experimental” intermediate-range ballistic missile that was based on its RS-26 Rubezh ICBM.

Singh explained that Russia had informed the United States it would be launching the experimental missile shortly beforehand through “nuclear risk reduction channels.”

She added that the new weapon had a smaller warhead than some other missiles Russia has launched into Ukraine.

A U.S. official who asked not to be identified told the media that Putin “was seeking to intimidate” Ukraine but added that Moscow only had a few of the “experimental” nuclear-capable missiles.

However, Putin warned that the war could become a broader military confrontation involving more nations. He said the “regional conflict in Ukraine, previously provoked by the West, has acquired elements of a global character.”

He added, “We are developing intermediate—and shorter-range missiles as a response to U.S. plans to produce and deploy intermediate—and shorter-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.”

STORM SHADOW

Ukraine fired a dozen British Storm Shadow cruise missiles deep into Russia on Wednesday after launching U.S. ATACMS missiles, prompting Moscow to warn that it is lowering its threshold for the use of atomic weapons.

Britain and the U.S. had previously opposed the usage of such weapons inside Russian territory, but they changed their position following the arrival of more than 10,000 North Korean troops to help Russia’s military.

Witnesses said Kyiv fired up to 12 Storm Shadows, which have a range in excess of 250 kilometers( 155 miles), into Russia’s Kursk region, which Ukrainian forces have partly invaded.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kyiv launched for the first time the U.S. ATACM, capable of hitting targets at up to 300 kilometers (186 miles), firing at a Russian arsenal in the Bryansk region on Ukraine’s northern border.

Separately, US President Joe Biden agreed to give Ukraine anti-personnel land mines in a move to slow Russian troops who have been steadily advancing in Ukraine’s east in recent months, U.S. sources said. Such mines would reportedly be delivered soon after Kyiv pledged not to use them “in densely populatedareas.”

Yet the developments added to mounting concern in Europe that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, could lead to a world war.

In recent days, millions of Europeans have been advised to stock up on food, water, and medicines.

FRESH ADVISE

Perhaps nowhere is that as clear as in Scandinavia, where millions of Swedes will start receiving copies of a pamphlet advising the population how to cope in the event of war or another unexpected crisis.

Neighboring Finland has also just published its fresh advice online on “preparing for incidents and crises.” Norwegians recently received a pamphlet urging them to be prepared to manage on their own for a week in extreme weather, war, and other threats.

During the summer, Denmark’s emergency management agency emailed Danish adults about the water, food, and medicine they would need to survive a three-day crisis.

In a detailed section on military conflict, the Finnish digital brochure explains how the government and president would respond in an armed attack, stressing that Finland’s authorities are “well prepared for self-defense.”

In other European countries, people are also encouraged to stock up on food and water for at least three or four days and on batteries for lights, radios, and mobile phones.

“We certainly live in strange times,” said a bartender at an Irish Becketts pub in Budapest, Hungary, talking to Worthy News.“People are even stocking up on food and water.”

Yet, with war just hundreds of kilometers (miles) away, people could still be seen drinking Guinness beer from Ireland.

If it’s up to Hungary’s government, Budapest remains peaceful as it does not want other European nations to become involved in the Ukraine-Russia war.