One-Third of Israeli Children ‘Living in Poverty’ Amid War Joseph Project International Unleashes Aid Tsunami

Behind Israel’s prosperous, high-tech image, more than 1 million children ‘food insecure’

ISRAEL’S HUMANITARIAN EMERGENCY: More than 1 million Israeli children are living in poverty and hunger amid the nation’s ongoing war against Iran-backed terrorism, according to Joseph Project International, the number one importer of humanitarian aid in Israel.

SPRINGFIELD, Penn. -- One of the largest humanitarian aid operations in Israel is spotlighting the desperate condition of more than 1 million Israeli children living in poverty and hunger amid the nation’s ongoing war against Iran-backed terrorism.

“Most Americans think of Israel as a prosperous, high-tech nation,” said Joel Chernoff, founder and executive board chairman of Joseph Project International (JPI, www.josephprojectinternational.org). “The reality is that hundreds of thousands of Israelis are struggling to put food on the table, and the ongoing war against terror groups is catapulting more Israelis into poverty every day.”

Since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre and terror attack on Israel, Joseph Project International has distributed more than $24 million in humanitarian aid — a total of more than 1,350 aid deliveries — through its network of partners in Israel, including local government organizations and charitable agencies.

The aid organization, which Chernoff launched 25 years ago, operates a 16,000 square foot warehouse in central Israel. Overseas aid arrives in giant 40-foot shipping containers, funded by donors in the U.S. and elsewhere.

“We’re a lifeline for Jews, Arabs and Christians living in Israel,” said Chernoff, who is also general secretary and CEO of the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America (www.mjaa.org), the largest single organization representing the Messianic Jewish community. “We deliver aid to the people who need it the most, regardless of race, religion or creed.”

Joseph Project International has also distributed aid and other supplies to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Bleak Picture of Growing Hunger

Since the war began, Israel’s vital tourism industry has been decimated, compounding economic woes and causing a surge in child hunger.

A recent report by nonprofit organization Latet painted a bleak picture, citing 34% — 1 in every 3 — of Israeli children are “food insecure,” a total of more than 1 million children.

According to Jerusalem’s Taub Center for Social Policy Studies, Arab-Israeli and ultra-Orthodox Jewish children are the most vulnerable, with more than half living in poverty — one of the highest rates of child poverty among developed countries.

Israel’s high defense spending has resulted in cuts to government social services, meaning humanitarian aid efforts are crucial, Chernoff said, especially with the nation’s high cost of living and low wages.

Israel’s Largest Importer of Aid

In the past quarter century, Joseph Project International has imported and distributed more than a thousand 40-foot shipping containers of international aid, including food, clothing, medical supplies and hygiene items, valued at over $174 million, making it the largest importer of humanitarian aid to Israel.

The organization has helped families impacted by the 2023 Hamas terror attack — the deadliest assault on Israel since the Holocaust — as well as families uprooted from their homes by the devastating Iran-backed Hezbollah rocket attacks in northern Israel.

“Now is the time to bring hope and healing to the nation of Israel by sharing with them the compassionate, loving heart of the God of Israel and the Messiah of Israel,” Chernoff said.

The number of Messianic believers in Israel — those who follow Yeshua (Jesus) — is growing, currently estimated to be around 40,000 among a total population of more than 9.3 million. Israel’s population is roughly the same as that of New York City and Dallas combined.

MEDIA: To arrange an interview with Joel Chernoff, contact:

Gregg Wooding, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. / 972-567-7660 (text or phone)

About Joseph Project International:

Operating across Israel, Joseph Project International is the number one importer of humanitarian aid in Israel, annually serving hundreds of thousands of needy Israelis — Jews, Arabs and Christians. It has distributed more than $24 million in humanitarian aid since the Oct.7, 2023, Hamas massacre and terror attack.

About Messianic Jewish Alliance of America:

Founded in 1915, the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America (MJAA) is the largest organization representing the Messianic Jewish community in the U.S. It sponsors national and regional conferences, the largest Messianic congregational organization in the world, as well as programs for young professionals, college-age and teens.