US-Europe Frictions Over Ending War In Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BERLIN/KYIV/BUDAPEST (Worthy News) – Growing frictions between the United States and its European allies emerged Thursday after tense conversations over how to end Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War Two, the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In Berlin, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte sought to keep allies united, saying Europe will see “a shift” in its defense posture as it increasingly must take responsibility for its own security.

His keynote speech followed U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s remarks late Wednesday that he and European leaders exchanged “pretty strong words” during a call discussing his proposal to end the conflict.

Britain’s Keir Starmer, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and Germany’s Friedrich Merz participated in the conversation, later calling it only “a critical moment for Ukraine, its people and for shared security across the Euro-Atlantic region.”

However, concern has been mounting across Europe over Trump’s pressure to secure a rapid peace deal — one that could require Kyiv to accept the loss of roughly one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory to Russia.

TRUMP PUSHES FOR RAPID PEACE DEAL WITH MAJOR CONCESSIONS

Other concessions reportedly under consideration include barring Ukraine from joining the NATO military alliance.

Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “has to be realistic” about Kyiv’s position and warned that Washington will “make a determination depending on what they come back with.”

The French government said Ukraine’s allies — the so-called Coalition of the Willing — will meet Thursday to discuss territorial issues, post-war reconstruction, and economic recovery.

The Trump administration has been widely reported to be pressuring Kyiv to agree to a fast peace agreement with Moscow, with the U.S. president setting a Christmas deadline for ending the fighting.

During a two-hour call, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner allegedly told Zelenskyy the president wants a deal “within weeks.”

MILITARY AID DECLINES AS UKRAINE FACES WINTER SETBACKS

In addition to diplomatic pressure, Zelenskyy faces battlefield challenges as winter deepens, raising fears of a grim Christmas for the war-torn nation.

Analysts note that several factors have slowed the flow of military aid to Ukraine this year, just as Russia intensifies its war efforts.

The Trump administration’s decision to cut off U.S. military supplies unless other NATO nations pay for them is seen as a major factor behind Ukraine’s recent military setbacks.

European support has continued but remains inconsistent, with contributions varying widely across the continent.

Foreign military assistance fell sharply over the summer, and that decline continued through September and October, according to Germany’s Kiel Institute, which tracks international support for Ukraine.

EUROPEAN CONTRIBUTIONS UNEVEN AS WAR DRAGS ON

Average annual military aid — mostly from the U.S. and Europe — amounted to about 41.6 billion euros ($48.4 billion) between 2022 and 2024.

But so far this year, Ukraine has received only 32.5 billion euros ($37.8 billion), the Kiel Institute reported.

Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden substantially increased their commitments, while Germany nearly tripled its average monthly support.

France and Britain also more than doubled their contributions.

Yet major European Union nation Spain recorded no new military aid for Kyiv in 2025, while Italy reduced its already modest support by 15 percent compared with 2022–2024.

Countries such as Hungary remain firmly opposed to supplying weapons to Ukraine, with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán — a close Trump ally — urging peace negotiations, preferably in Budapest.

FUTURE OF US ROLE IN PEACE TALKS UNCERTAIN

With Trump increasingly impatient — after earlier pledging he could end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours — questions grew Thursday over how long Washington intends to remain engaged in the negotiations.

As diplomatic pressure mounts, European officials fear a settlement imposed too quickly could undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and reshape Europe’s security landscape for years to come.