Ukraine, Russia ‘Just a Breath Away From a Full Ceasefire’

(Worthy News)—A spokesperson for the State Department expressed optimism that the end of the war in Ukraine could be imminent, saying on Thursday that Ukraine and Russia are “just a breath away from a full ceasefire” after three years of conflict.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told anchor Nichole Berlie on ‘NewsNation Now,’ “We are just a breath away from a full ceasefire, and then we can begin to talk about not just peace for a week or six months but an enduring peace that the people of Ukraine and Russia and the world can rely on. That is what America has helped facilitate, and that’s what we’re continuing to do each day.”

Since President Trump’s return to office in January, the Trump administration has embarked on a mission to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which exceeded three years last month.

Earlier this week, President Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for several hours on Tuesday and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

“We have never been closer to peace with these two parties,” Bruce concluded.