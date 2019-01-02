Office Pool 2019

1) On Jan. 1, 2020, Donald Trump will be
- fighting an indictment for fraud.
- fighting impeachment proceedings.
- running for re-election.
- no longer president.
2) In 2019, the House Democrats will
- drive Trump crazy with subpoenas and investigations.
- finally get their hands on Trump's tax returns.
- try to make it more difficult to own a gun.
- collectively agree to keep the government within the confines of the Constitution.
3) On Jan. 1, 2020,
- the Dow Jones industrial average will be 5,000 points below where it was on Dec. 1, 2018.
- the debt of the federal government will be in excess of $24 trillion.
- the Federal Reserve will have continued to keep interest rates artificially low.
- the United States will be in a major recession that will dwarf the housing crisis of 2008.
4) On Jan. 1, 2020,
- Trump will have endured the mass resignation of his entire Cabinet.
- Joe Biden will be leading the Democratic field for his party's presidential nomination.
- Biden will be leading Trump in opinion polls.
- Hillary Clinton will have tossed her hat in the ring.
5) On Jan. 1, 2020, Bill and Hillary Clinton will
- be bankrupt.
- be divorced.
- have had another grandchild.
- be gone from the public scene.
6) In 2019,
- the New England Patriots will be caught in another cheating scandal.
- Tom Brady will be traded to the New York Giants.
- the Yankees will not make the MLB playoffs.
- the LA Dodgers will be bankrupt.
7) In 2019, Chris Christie will
- be named secretary of homeland security.
- renounce his love of the Cowboys and become a water boy for the Jets.
- finally begin sumo wrestling.
- lose 150 pounds.
8) In 2019, Kim Kardashian will be
- the wealthiest woman in Hollywood.
- running for the Senate in California.
- secretly dating Justin Bieber.
- utterly unheard from.
9) In 2019,
- Gronk will quit the Patriots and join the Eagles.
- Refrigerator Perry will make a comeback with the Bears.
- the Giants will demolish the Eagles twice, by a combined score of 88-3.
- Gronk will be caught with the Bieb again at a West Village dance club.
10) In 2019,
- the U.S. military will be actively fighting in North Korea.
- Trump will use intelligence assets to fight a war and deny it when caught by the House Democrats.
- a massive number of military officers will refuse a loyalty oath to Trump.
- the Pentagon will finally admit it is wasting billions of taxpayer dollars annually.
11) In 2019, Trump will
- put his last name in gold letters on the front portico of the White House.
- use the military to shut down The New York Times and CNN.
- have a public spat with Fox News.
- do none of the above.
12) On Jan. 1, 2020, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn will be
- in prison.
- Trump's national security adviser.
- earning $100,000 per speech.
- enjoying the fruits of a Trump pardon.
13) In 2019, Trump will
- pardon his children.
- pardon his son-in-law.
- pardon himself.
- pardon Bob Mueller and then fire him.
14) By the end of 2019,
- Hollywood movies will all be available on smartphones.
- there will be no movie theaters as we know them.
- all cable television will be available on smartphones and computers.
- none of the above will have happened.
15) During 2019,
- the sports world will be rocked by drug scandals involving sports icons.
- Congress will legalize recreational drugs over a veto by Trump.
- Trump will accuse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of being a druggie.
- Congress will vote to repave Interstate 80 from New Jersey to California.
16) By January 2020,
- the U.S. will have more troops fighting in Yemen and Afghanistan than we did in December 2018.
- the U.S. will have more troops at the U.S.-Mexico border than it will have in Afghanistan.
- the U.S. will have continued to maintain the 800-plus military installations it owns or occupies throughout the world.
- Pentagon generals will publicly resist President Trump's orders to beef up all military deployments.
17) During 2019,
- the Federal Reserve will aggressively regulate banks and keep them from making market-based choices.
- about 25 percent of banks in existence in December 2018 will have failed.
- President Trump will fire Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve.
- none of the above will happen.
18) On Jan. 1, 2020, President Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border will
- not have been built because folks fear that it could keep them from leaving the U.S.
- not have been built because the Democrats refuse the imagery of a wall controlling the movement of free people.
- not have been built because the federal government needs to condemn the properties on which Trump wants the wall and most of the owners of those properties are conservative ranchers.
- not have been built because Mexico will not pay for it, directly or indirectly.
19) On Jan. 1, 2020, politics in America will be
- as toxic as they have been throughout 2018.
- more bitter and divisive than they have been throughout 2018.
- sobered because of the onset of financial collapse.
- none of the above.
20) In the long run,
- everything the government has it has stolen.
- everything the government says is a lie.
- that government is best which governs least.
- all of the above are true.
My choices are 1c, 2c, 3c, 4b, 5d, 6c, 7a, 8b, 9c, 10b, 11d, 12c, 13a, 14d, 15a, 16b, 17d, 18c, 19b, 20d.
Happy new year.