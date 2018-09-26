Letters to the Editor

Where Are You Juanita Broaddrick?

here are you, Juanita Broaddrick (and Paula Jones, and Kathleen Willey, and others) when we need you?

Well, here's Juanita, tweeting on Sept 18th, "If you want to go back that far to investigate (Christine Blasey) Ford's allegations . . .let's investigate my RAPE allegations against Bill Clinton, too.

Seems only fair". And notice, Ford is claiming sexual molestation, vs Broaddrick's RAPE allegations; and as I recall, Juanita had pictures of her facial physical abuse by Gov. (slick-Willie) Clinton.

So now we have (low IQ) Senator Mazie Hirono (HI) proclaiming "all women must be believed". (Except of course Juanita Broaddrick, and Paula Jones, and women charging Democratic Sen. Keith Ellison, and any other women charging Democrats of any sexual abuse.)

So the question becomes, when is the GOP going to stand up and vigorously oppose, where justified, as by Clarence Thomas, these outrageous, rigged charges of 35 years ago, whose (liberal) purposes is for the permanent goal of aborting the unborn. That is always the Democratic/liberal epiphany.