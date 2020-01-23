Letters to the Editor

The Unaparty, War, Welfare and Debt

By John H. Utz - Greenville, SC Published: 20 January 2020

It is about time that "you'all" start to realize that WashingtonDC and all parts federal government are one big 'Unaparty'! It is all Deep State! Oh, they kinda sound like there are two parties up there; President Trump claims to be fighting the Swamp; but really, just about all his advisors are part of the Swamp, the Deep State, advising him to 'talk about bringing the troops back home (while he just moves them around a bit!)'. Also, the government is still operating on the Continuing Resolution charade, which continues the huge waste of billions (really trillions) for the military and particularly the middle east quagmire; meanwhile, the Dems (the so-called anti-war party who wants to run the only democrat Rep. who opposes the unconstitutional wars, out of the party (!)) get their bloated billions (totaling trillions) for the totally wasteful and unconstitutional welfare. Waste, waste, waste, it just continues each and every year, and the debt piles up, basically a trillion in new debt each year! And nobody, I mean nobody (the GOP, the Dems, President Trump) wants to talk about the debt. When is American going to wake up???

