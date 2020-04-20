Letters to the Editor

Letter to the Coronavirus Task Force

Mike Pence : CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE

Washington DC

I recall hearing someone, perhaps a Task Force member, comment that this virus may be sensitive to ultraviolet rays in sunlight and that might slow its progress in the Summertime. Has anyone tested the virus’ reaction under created ultraviolet light? Could ultraviolet lighting in restaurants perhaps reduce the chance of contagion? Just a question!

Also, the “experts” insistence on discounting an “apparent cure” — Hydroxychloroquine — and pushing some kind of vaccine that might take 18 months or longer to create and test, appears to lack common sense, and indicates a preference desired by Big Pharm. Sorry, but that’s how it looks to me.

Sincerely and thankfully yours,

Raymond Simmons