Mike Scruggs

Welcoming the Enemy

Will Deep State Policies Surrender America?

October 31 marked another deadly terrorist attack that TV pundits and liberal politicians and officials insisted could have nothing to do with Islam and denied had any connection with foolish and corrupt immigration policies. Yet 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, a 2010 immigrant from the Radical Islamist hotbed of Uzbekistan blessed the rent-a-truck vehicular murder of eight pedestrians and the serious injury of 11 others with “Alahu akbar,” the usual Islamic terrorist benediction. He was also carrying an Islamist flag, which he has asked to have displayed in his hospital room. He is reported to be proud of his murderous Jihadic accomplishment. One liberal journalist erroneously noted that “Alahu akbar” simply means “God is great.” But this popular translation by Islamic apologists is badly in error on two counts. “Allahu akbar” means “Allah is greater” than all other gods, including and usually specifically the God of Judeo-Christian Scripture. Allahu akbar is a triumphant declaration of Islamic Supremacy, a central doctrine of Islam, proclaiming the superiority of Islam over all other religions and belief systems which will no longer be tolerated with the final victory of Islam. Although “allah” is an Arabic word for “god,” Allah is by no means the same as the Judeo-Christian God of Scripture. I leave it to the reader to review and compare the teachings of Judeo-Christian Scripture with the Koran and the teachings and example of Islam’s Supreme Prophet, Muhammad.

Saipov came to the U.S in 2010 on an annual “Visa Lottery” for 50,000 recipients to promote “diversity.” The only qualifications for the green-card permanent residence and employment eligibility are a high school education and two years experience. It so happens that a disproportionate number of these lottery winners are from nations with considerable terrorist or crime problems: Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Yemen, and Uzbekistan. The Visa Lottery was established in 2005 by legislation introduced by Representative (now Senator) Chuck Schumer of New York, now famous for using the 1986 Amnesty to wreck the U.S. immigration system and trying to bankrupt and make the U.S. into a third world country dominated by the Democrat Party with his Schumer-Rubio Amnesty and foreign worker expansion Senate bill in 2013.

The Visa Lottery brought in over 509,000 scarcely vetted permanent green-card immigrants from 2005 through 2015, including 26,000 Uzbeks. These were all also entitled to bring in their siblings, parents, grandparents, and in-laws. The never ending chain of cousins, uncles, aunts, and in-laws has been known to transplant whole villages from India and Mexico to the United States. Center for Immigration Studies and university scholars have recently calculated that for every immigrant, five to six relatives come to the U.S. This has expanded the poorly vetted Visa Lottery population to perhaps 3.5 million. Saipov is said to have personally sponsored 23 chain migration immigrants from Uzbekistan. The Visa Lottery program has doubtlessly been a Democrat voter generating machine, but it is also a hotbed of potential Jihadist terrorists. President Trump is strongly opposed to continuing the Visa Lottery, and the Cotton-Perdue Senate RAISE Act would eliminate it as well as creating a thoroughly vetted merit based immigration system limited to 500,000 per year.

The Deep State is also continuing to propagate its counterfactual fairy-tale government orthodoxy that Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance with no connection to Jihad or terrorism. Not knowing the enemy is a decisive disadvantage in any conflict of nations, cultures, or civilizations, but refusing to believe the facts is likely to be disastrous.

Islam, however, is a textual religion—a religion of its most sacred book, the Koran, and its almost as sacred supporting documents, the Hadiths (sayings and acts of Muhammad) and the Sira (biography of Muhammad). The last two are frequently called together the Sunna or traditions of Muhammad, Islam’s Supreme Prophet. The real Islam of the Koran and Sunna is not a religion of peace, tolerance, or compromise. The textual founding documents of Islam are dominated by a single theme—Jihad, obligatory war against all non-Muslims. Muhammad looms extremely large in these texts, especially in regard to Jihad and the treatment of Kafirs (unbelievers, infidels, in fact all non-Muslims). Muhammad was a warlord and was guilty of murdering his critics and opponents and once had approximately 800 Jewish prisoners of war beheaded because they would not convert to Islam.

“I have been made victorious with terror.’’—Muhammad, as quoted in Bukari Hadith: 4.52.220.

Yet 91 times the Koran urges Muslims to follow the ways of Muhammad as the perfect Muslim.

More than 109 verses in the Koran command Muslims to war against all non-Muslims.

Historian and Koran researcher Tiana Dalichov counts 151 verses in the Koran that urge Muslims to kill non-Muslims.

In Koran 8:12 we find Allah’s advice to Muslims:

“I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieved, so strike upon their necks and strike from them every fingertip.”

The doctrine of Jihad is frequently referred to as “Radical” Islam, but the reality is that Radical Islam is fundamentalist Islam, the only Islam accepted by Islamic scholars and religious leaders as orthodox Islam. The Islam of peace and tolerance is a deception to advance Jihad. More than 80 percent of the 2,100 mosques and Islamic Centers in the U.S. preach Radical Islam. I suspect most of the rest are just better at concealing their beliefs and plans.

The Islamic Doctrine of Sacred Space is also an important concern. The doctrine is that once occupied by Muslims a place or territory belongs to Islam and violence is justified to keep or take it back. This includes former Christian churches and cathedrals or even churches where imams have spoken to Christians. Mosques and Islamic Centers are especially important for expanding Islam in the West, often serving as virtual Trojan Horses within a community. Muslims often try to buy all the property and homes within three miles of a larger mosque or Islamic Center, which is especially sacred space.

By no means all Muslims adhere to fundamentalist Islam and Jihad, but so-called “moderate” or secularized Muslims are an unorthodox minority. Fear of exposure and harsh disciplinary reprisal tends to suppress their voices. An objective of the powerful Muslim Brotherhood is to remove secularist of “moderate” Muslims from power and replace them with Jihadist Muslims seeking to establish a worldwide Caliphate imposing Islamic Law (Sharia) on all peoples. The FBI documented in 2004 that the Muslim Brotherhood has a comprehensive plan to overthrow the government of the United States and impose Sharia Law on its people. Yet Congress has failed to outlaw them. Why? My hunch is that “dark” Clinton Foundation money from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Morocco has found its way into too many political campaign funds.

There may be many “moderate” Muslims, but there is no “moderate” Islam that is not held as heretical by mainstream Sunni and Shia Islam. The belief that the vast majority of Muslims are “moderate” is a myth. In a Gallup Poll taken in Egypt, Lebanon, and Syria in 2008, 39 percent of Muslims believed the 9/11 terrorist attacks were justified and 38 percent regarded the attacks as unjustified. The remaining 24 percent were “unsure.” If anything, this poll was skewed against terrorist support, because respondents probably did not trust the confidentiality of the polling company. Even in the U.S., polls generally show about 25 percent of Muslims are sympathetic to terrorists, and the figure runs to 35 percent among younger Muslims. The U.S. polls, which indicated 51 percent of American Muslims favor Sharia Law, are probably highly skewed to protect the respondents from recrimination. A Fafo Foundation poll in the Palestinian Authority found that 65 percent supported the 9/11 attacks. In polling Muslims, we must also be aware of the Islamic Doctrine of Taqiyya that allows and sometimes obligates Muslims to lie or deceive for the advance or defense of Islam. Hence Muslim immigration poses an especially high risk to national security and public safety. For Deep State government to encourage unvetted Muslim immigration and prevent President Trump’s absolutely necessary limiting and thorough vetting of Muslim immigrants is reprehensible disregard for national security, public safety, and American lives.

Mike Scruggs is the author of two books: The Un-Civil War: Shattering the Historical Myths; and Lessons from the Vietnam War: Truths the Media Never Told You, and over 600 articles on military history, national security, intelligent design, genealogical genetics, immigration, current political affairs, Islam, and the Middle East.

He holds a BS degree from the University of Georgia and an MBA from Stanford University. A former USAF intelligence officer and Air Commando, he is a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War, and holds the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, and Air Medal. He is a retired First Vice President for a major national financial services firm and former Chairman of the Board of a classical Christian school.