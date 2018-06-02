Something is Rotten in the UK

Orwellian Political Correctness and Tyranny

On Friday, May 25, Tommy Robinson, a conservative critic of the UK’s anti-free speech laws regarding Muslim immigration and crimes, was arrested outside the Leeds Crown Court, while live-streaming a cell-phone report on the trial of several Muslim child rapists. He was not in the courtroom or even on the outside steps of the judicial building. Nor was he gathering a crowd. Yet he was arrested by seven police officers for “a breach of peace.” Immediately following his arrest, he was taken to a Judge and within the space of one hour, without legal counsel, was sentenced to thirteen months in prison. He is now in prison, perhaps not to be heard of again for thirteen months.

In an ominous totalitarian ruling, the UK has ordered a media blackout on the incident. Internet articles by several British newspapers and Breitbart London have been ordered to be scrubbed from the internet. Ordinary British citizens may be censored, fined, or imprisoned for tweeting or posting related information. This Orwellian Police State nightmare is a consequence of the UK’s laws against “Islamo-phobia,” essentially any criticism of Islam, including verified statistical reports of Muslim crimes, which are a growing concern to anyone in Britain with common sense decency.

Robinson, 35, is the founder of the English Defense League (EDL), which has been particularly concerned about the tremendous number of young British girls, as young as eleven, who have been systematically abused by predominantly Pakistani Muslim “sex grooming” gangs. Robinson and other potential conservative organizers and dissidents have been doggedly followed by police and law enforcement agents looking for an excuse to intimidate or arrest them. Robinson had been previously arrested for speaking while standing on the steps of a courthouse, a minor infraction of law commonly ignored by most British media and never enforced by prison sentences. However, Robinson was given a suspended sentence for a twelve-month prison term.

A recent incident illustrating the despotic nature of the UK’s insane progressive agenda on immigration and multiculturalism has caused many friends of Robinson to fear for his life. In 2016, a man was sentenced to twelve months in prison for throwing bacon sandwiches in front of a mosque. He was murdered within six months, while in a British prison. Many British prisons are filled with inmates who feel they have a right to kill infidels who insult Islam.

The Rotherham (South Yorkshire) child sexual exploitation scandal stands in the background of public alarm about Muslim immigrant crime in England. From 1996 to 2013 more than 1,500 English girls, as young as eleven, were systematically sexually exploited, abused, assaulted, raped, humiliated, and gang-raped by predominantly Pakistani Muslim organized gangs. A huge part of this scandal is that these terrible sex crimes and abuses continued almost unchallenged by legal authorities. For years, taxi drivers had been picking up children for sex from care homes and schools. The abuse included dousing girls with petrol and threatening to set them on fire and threatening to assault, rape, or kill family members. There were pregnancies as young as age 12, abortions, miscarriages, and severe psychological trauma wounds. Some girls reportedly did not survive.

Why was abuse of law and human dignity allowed to go on for so long? There were two common factors: widespread politically correct social sanctions against criticism of Muslim immigrants and secondly a fear of being accused or convicted of laws against “Islamo-phobia” at local and national government levels. As we see at the Crown Court in Leeds and continually from the agencies of Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, fanatical enforcement of extremely misguided Islamo-phobia laws, multiculturalism, and mass immigration agendas and Orwellian suppression of free speech and political dissent are crushing the life of freedom in the UK.

Only 31 rape-gang leaders and perpetrators were convicted in Rotherham. Robinson’s opinion, shared by millions in Britain, is that migrant criminals are often given a pass on their crimes in order to uphold political correctness, multiculturalism and European Union imposed immigration agendas. Many see in the Courts and Crown policies a double standard that favors immigrants and crushes the freedoms and rights of native British citizens. Prime Minister May’s balking on Britain’s exit from the European Union bolsters this fear. The only satisfying consequence of the Rotherham investigations so far is that many local appeasers of migrant crime were not reelected to office or lost their jobs.

Unfortunately, Rotherham was not found to be the only problem of Muslim sex grooming in the UK. In Newcastle on Tyne, an investigation by local authorities was prompted by the revelations of Rotherham. They found that over 700 girls had been similarly abused. Unlike the Rotherham scandal, Newcastle law enforcement agencies did not try to sweep the crimes under the carpet for political correctness sake, they investigated suspicious situations and immediately took action, although the number of convictions (18) has been disappointing. This has been attributed to politically correct legal squishiness. Moreover, “Asian” sex grooming gangs are turning up all over England. It is has become a truly national scandal that has thrived under political correctness and anti-free speech Islamo-phobia laws.

Ironically, it was British Labour Member of Parliament from Rotherham, Sarah Champion, who made some of the strongest statements that there is a need to “acknowledge” that in all of the towns where sex grooming became a problem “the majority of the perpetrators have been British Pakistanis.” She went on to articulate an immense part of the problem: “Fear of being called racist stops people from reporting child sexual exploitation concerns.”

A Quilliam Foundation report found that although “Asians” or British “Asians” make up 6.9 percent of the UK population, they are responsible for 46 percent of child sexual exploitation crimes. Although she was supported by some Liberal Democrat anti-radical Muslims, Mrs. Champion’s leftist Labour peers pressured her to resign from leftist Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet in August 2017.

In an article in the March 18, 2018 edition of The Independent (UK), a Rotherham grooming gang survivor, writing under the pseudonym of Ella Hill, wrote:

“I want people to know about the religious extremism which inspired my abusers...As a teenager, I was taken to various houses and flats above the takeaways in the north of England, to be beaten, tortured and raped over 100 times. I was called a “white slag” and “white c***” as they beat me. They made it clear that because I was a non-Muslim and not a virgin and because I didn’t dress ‘modestly’ that they believed I deserved to be punished. They said I had to obey or be beaten. Fear of being killed and threats to my parents’ lives made it impossible for me to escape for about a year. The police didn’t help me… Grooming gangs are not like pedophile rings; instead, they operate almost exactly like terrorists networks, with all the same strategies.

“Like terrorists, they firmly believe that the crimes they carry out are justified by their religious beliefs.”

How is all this happening in Britain? In a 1795 sermon by the Anglican president of William and Mary College in Virginia, James Madison (a cousin of the U.S. President) warned his hearers of the fate of nations who forget God:

“—Remember that in the same proportion as irreligion advances, virtue retires,--remember that in her stead will succeed factions, ever ready to prostitute public good to the most nefarious private ends, while unbounded licentiousness, and a total disregard to the sacred names of liberty and of patriotism will here once more, realize that fatal catastrophe, which so many free states have already experienced. Remember, the law of the Almighty is, they shall expire, with their expiring virtue.”

Free Tommy Robinson and restore the people’s freedoms!

