Military/Veterans

Korean War Memorial Gets Special Attention

Receiving the engraved brick are L-R Mrs. Theresa Bush, Olin Bush Jr., Mrs. Odella Bush, Miss Ashley Bush.

Whenever a young person shows a personal interest in the Korean War, we do everything we can to encourage them. When 11-year-old Miss Ashley Bush was shown the box of memorabilia with medals and ribbons of her late Grandfather, Olin Bush, a Korean War Veteran, she naturally had a lot of questions about the Korean War and the awards.

She first turned to a close family friend Tommy Easler, Viet Nam veteran, for a definition of the awards. She learned that they included the Purple Heart Medal and ribbon, United Nations service ribbon, US Korean Service ribbon, and the ROK South Korean service ribbon. Tommy also discovered that neither Ashley, nor her family, knew anything about the Korean War Veterans Memorial and Honors Walkway, in Greenville SC, less than 10 miles from their home. He knew that would be the perfect place for a lasting and permanent tribute to her Grandfather. Tommy Easler had previously purchased a brick in Honor of his brother, Jack Easler, Korean War veteran USN, so he called Memorial Chairman Lew Perry about purchasing another engraved brick and asked how could we make it a special event.

Placing the brick, L-R Miss Ashley Bush, Memorial Chairman Lew Perry.

On Saturday May 4, 2019, the Bush family was invited to visit the Memorial for the first time. And as a complete surprise, an engraved brick naming PFC Olin M. Bush, USA 618 Medical Clearing, 1950 - 1953, was presented to his widow Mrs. Odella Bush, along with her son Olin Bush Jr. and his wife Theresa and Granddaughter Miss Ashley Bush. Ashley was then given the honor of placing the brick in the Honors Walkway.

The Korean War Veterans Memorial and Honors Walkway is the project of the KWVA Foothills Chapter #301 of SC. The Memorial Was dedicated June 3, 2013 in Conestee Park, 840 W. Butler Rd. Greenville SC. Space for additional engraved bricks is available, contact Lew Perry 864-363-6558.