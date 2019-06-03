Military/Veterans

2019 Armed Forces Day Parade in Downtown Greenville

Veterans and members of American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 enjoy their part of riding on a float in the 2019 Armed Forces Day Parade Downtown Greenville, S.C.
After years of absence Greenville experience the return of a Armed Forces Day Parade. Thousands turned out to Main Street Greenville to enjoy the Parade and show their Patriotism and support for our Military.
Color Guard Members Dale McCoy, Jamie Richards, Bruce Bartlett of American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 take part in 2019 Armed Forces Day Parade Downtown Greenville, S.C. Charlie Porter follows in background.
Mike Scruggs