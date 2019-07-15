Military/Veterans

Military Appreciation at Wrenn Memorial Baptist

Wrenn Memorial Baptist Church in Greenville, SC hosted the Color Guard form American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 to post the colors at Sunday morning service. Color Guard members, Dale McCoy, Charles Clifton, Jim Nichols and Bruce Bartlett.
Dale McCoy, Charles Clifton, Jim Nichols, Bruce Bartlett, Color Guard members of Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 outside Wrenn Memorial Baptist Church preparing for Posting the Colors.
Wade Rhoney, Tom Fowler, Jim Stone, Deborah Stone, Joey Fowler from Marine Corps League Color Guard, Det. no 5, preparing to show Wrenn Memorial Baptist congregation when folding the US Flag what each fold means.
Wrenn Memorial Baptist Church congregation experienced US Flag folding ceremony. Shown here are Tom Flower, Wade Rhoney folding flag. Pam Durham explaining what each fold means. Dale McCoy with rafle.
Pam Durham of American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 perform s a wreath-laying ceremony for POW/MIA at Wrenn Memorial Baptist Church.
Mike Scruggs