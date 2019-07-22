Military/Veterans

James F. Daniel, Jr. American Legion Post 3 Celebrate's 100th Anniversary

Emma Brooke Alley performed the National Anthem, God Bless American and America the Beautiful at the Centennial Celebration at Post 3. She is the current reigning Miss Byrnes High School and was recently accepted as a rising junior at the SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities where she will continue her vocal studies.
Emma Brooke Alley performed the National Anthem, God Bless American and America the Beautiful at the Centennial Celebration at Post 3. She is the current reigning Miss Byrnes High School and was recently accepted as a rising junior at the SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities where she will continue her vocal studies.
Colonel, Ret. Mike Stahl, USMC was the special guest speaker at the Centennial Celebration of Post 3 this past Saturday. He spoke on what the American Legion does today on behalf of all veterans.
Colonel, Ret. Mike Stahl, USMC was the special guest speaker at the Centennial Celebration of Post 3 this past Saturday. He spoke on what the American Legion does today on behalf of all veterans.
Left to right: Colonel Mike Stahl, USMC (Ret.), American Legion Post 3 Commander Kevin Smith, 1st Vice Commander Duanne Kelly, Emma Devine as Pianist, Adjutant Don Patterson, Soloist Ema Brooke Alley and 2nd Vice Commander Eric Moe.
Left to right: Colonel Mike Stahl, USMC (Ret.), American Legion Post 3 Commander Kevin Smith, 1st Vice Commander Duanne Kelly, Emma Devine as Pianist, Adjutant Don Patterson, Soloist Ema Brooke Alley and 2nd Vice Commander Eric Moe.
Hits: 14
You are not authorised to post comments.

Comments powered by CComment

0
0
0
s2smodern
Mike Scruggs