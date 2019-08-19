Military/Veterans

Order of the Palmetto

Thursday, August 15th at St. John's Lutheran Church in Spartanburg, Robert
Thursday, August 15th at St. John's Lutheran Church in Spartanburg, Robert "Bob" Scherer was awarded the Order of the Palmetto. This award is the highest award presented by South Carolina to a civilian.
Members of American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 honor Bob Scherer upon him being awarded the Order of the Palmetto. Left to right, District 5 Commander Carroll Kelley, War Museum Founder Cecil D. Buchanan, Adjutant Tony Dunn, NEC Bob Scherer, Museum Director Peter Butchart, John Lenotte, Commander Jack Dorn and Strart McClure..
Bob Scherer stands beside his Order of the Palmetto. The highest award presented to a civilian by the State of South Carolina.
Mike Scruggs