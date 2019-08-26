Military/Veterans

August Gun Show

Members of American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 greet visitors to the August Gun Show. They were informing other veterans know how the American Legion can help them in their civilian life and about the camaraderie of the Legion. Pictured: 2nd Vice Commander John Banning, back to camera Commander Jack Dorn. In blue shirt Museum Director Peter Butchart.
Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 Sergeant-at-Arms Ed Collins and Commander Jack Dorn. Photographed visitors tot he American Legion table at August Gun Show. Holding weapons from the Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History.
Mike Scruggs