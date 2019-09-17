Military/Veterans

Law Endorcement Officer of the Year 2018-19

American Legion National Commander Brett P. Reistad presented the Officer of the Year Plaque to Lt. Jane Anderson.

Lt. Jane Anderson from Colorado Springs, Colorado has been a member of the City's Police Department for 30 years serving in a variety of units and mentoring numerous employees both sworn and civilian.

Lt. Anderson was first selected by a local American Legion Post in the Colorado Springs area and then her nomination was submitted to The American Legion Department of Colorado for consideration as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year at the Department of Colorado. Department of Colorado submitted her application to the American Legion National headquarters as a candidate for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, which she was chosen at the National level.