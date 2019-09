Military/Veterans

American Legon Car Show 2019

Major Rudolf Anderson Jr. Post 214 located at 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd. held their semi annual car show.

This years car show was bigger and better than last seasons.

Post 214 member Roy Brock welcomes Timothy Scharf to Post 214 care show.

Even the State Highway Patrol drop by to show off their automobile.

Ed Collins ready to draw raffle ticket for Quilt made by Post 214 member Arthur Norz's granddaughter as Post Commander Jack Dorn looks on.

Guest gather for Post 214 car show drawing.

Post 214 Commander Jack Dorn presents Best of Show Trophy to Timothy James Scharf of Sumter, SC

This season's Trophy for Post 214 Car Show.

Plenty of good available from Bra4wurst to Hot Dogs to Ice Cream.