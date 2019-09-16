Military/Veterans

American Legion Votes New National Commander

James W. “Bill” Oxford was elected National Commander of the American Legion on August 29, 2019 in Indianapolis, during the organization’s 101st National Convention. He has been a member of the nation’s largest Veterans organization since 1986.

A native of Lenoir, NC, Oxford is a paid-up-for-life member and Past Commander of Post 29 in Lenoir. He served as Department (State) Commander of North Carolina American Legion from 2010-2011.

Oxford is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Crops and was an aviation electronic technician for the A-6 Intruder. He served in Vietnam during his initial enlistment. After being discharged as a Sergeant in 1970, Oxford joined the North Carolina National Guard. He subsequently attended Officers candidate school and transferred to the U.S. Army Reserve, where he ultimately retired as a Colonel after more than 34 years of military service.

Oxford has served at every level of the American Legion. A former mayor and city councilman of Cajah’s Mountain, NC. He has worked since he was a high school student, with most of his career choices being in the maintenance and engineering field. He earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and multiple safety and environmental certifications.

Oxford has volunteered as a coach, umpire, referee and administrator in several youth athletic programs, including service as a public address announcer for the Post 29 American Legion Baseball Team.

An active volunteer with several organizations, Oxford is a member of Masonic Lodge-York Scottish Rite and the North Carolina Army Retirees Council. His theme as National Commander of the American Legion is “A Foundation for the Future” as the organization enters its second century of service.

Oxford and his wife Frances have been married since 1967. They have a son, Charles (married to Deah Reid) and a daughter, Jackie (married to Mike Carr).

They also have four grandsons: Isaiah, Micah, Jagger and Dawson.

