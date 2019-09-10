Military/Veterans

American Legion 101st National Convention

Members of American Legion from around the world gathered in Indianapolis, Indiana for the 101st National Convention.
Vice President Mike Pence spoke to energetic members at the 101st American Legion National Convention.
Vice President Mike Pence spoke to energetic members at the 101st American Legion National Convention.
James W.
American Legion family elects 2019-20 leaders National Auxiliary President Nicole Clapp, National Legion Commander James
John Rowan, Naional President of Vietnam Veterans of America.
James W.
Mike Scruggs