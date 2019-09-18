Military/Veterans

Vietnam Veterans of America Golf Tournament 2019

 

Guest gather for instructions at VVA Chapter 523 annual Golf Tournament held at Paris Mountain Country Club.
Golfers ready to get out on the greens at VVA Chapter 523 Golf Tournament.
First Place winning team Roger West, Blake Rhodes, Jeff Heyward and Derrick Thompson.
Second Place Winners Joe Lake, Nathan Broome, Ryan Workman and Chris Kighting.
Third Place Winners Johnny Chandler, Brantly Gasque, Ronnie Lackey and Tim Bovender.
Raffle time at the Annual VVA Chapter 523 Golf Tournament.
Mike Scruggs