Military/Veterans

Fisher House at Harley-Davidson

American Legion Department of South Carolina Commander Walt Richardson and Alternate National Executive Committeeman Bob Scherer are introducted at Harley-Davidson fundraiser for Fisher House.

Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military & veterans families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital.

These homes are located at military and VA medical centers around the world.

Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room.

Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans’ families an estimated $451 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles program, using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge. The Foundation also manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses, and children of fallen and disabled veterans.