Military/Veterans

Post 214 Golf Tournament

American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 held their annual Golf Tournament at Pebble Creek Country Club. Instructions are given to golfers before tournament.
Golfers on their way.
Golfers enjoying the greens.
After the tournament, golfers enjoy a meal.
First Place Winners: Greg Gompel, Kirby Bridwell, Will Sawyer and Drake Cassidy.
Second Place Winners: Otis Carr, Clyde Carr and Donnie King.
Mike Scruggs