Flag Lowered

In a ceremony held at the laste Bill Moore's House his U.S. and Marine Corps Flag were lowered and the U.S. Flag presented to the Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History located at 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors, SC at the American Legion Post 214.

Friends and family members show respect for the Late BIll Moore (US Marine) in participating in the lowering of the US Flag at Bill Moore's house.

Sara Jo Moore, wife of the late Bill Moore, donates Bill's Flag to the Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History.

The Late Bill Moore's Family.

Bill's Obituary:

William "Bill" Henry Moore, 92, husband of Sara Jo Gaston Moore, of Greenville, died Sunday, January 21, 2018.

Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late W.K. and Annie Laura Keesler Moore.

Bill gave a lifetime of service to God and others. He was a Parris Island Drill Instructor for the United States Marine Corps and later became an avid speaker on World War II in the public schools. Active since 1957 at Christ United Methodist Church, he was involved in all ministries of the church. Bill loved his Men's Wednesday Bible Study. A graduate of Clemson University, class of 1949, he later served as chairman for the Clemson Board of Visitors. Bill was a board member for the Chanticleer Home Owners' Association and was known as the "Unofficial" Mayor of Chanticleer. He was a Mason, a charter member of Rudolph Anderson American Legion Post 214, a member of Owings-Kennemore Detachment, Marine Corp League, Executive Sertoma Club, and was involved with Meals on Wheels. Bill was also a past member of Greenville Memorial Auditorium board, Greenville Redevelopment Authority, Greenville Transit Authority, Gideons, Torch Club, and Greenville Country Club Board.

In addition to his loving wife of 35 years, he is survived by three daughters, Teresa Ovissi, of Taylors, Paige Cobb (Bill), of Travelers Rest, and Natalie Johnston, of Greenville; a son, Will Moore (Barbara), of Taylors; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Anne Heller, Falls Church, VA, and Jean Broadwell, of Shreveport, LA.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a son, Steve Moore.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 24, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 901 Easley Bridge Rd., Greenville, SC 29611, Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605, or a charity of one's choice .

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.