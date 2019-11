Military/Veterans

Sunday Afternoon at the Museum

Dan, Kei'an and Kimie Czarnecki enjoy a Sunday afternoon visit at the Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History where thousands of military artifacts are on display. Weekend Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m - 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Museum is located at American Legion Post 215, 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors, SC.