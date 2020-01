Military/Veterans

New American Legion District 5 Commander Sworn In

The American Legion Department of South Carolina 1st Vice Commander Roberta Poulos swears in Post 48 Commander Jack D Smith, Jr, as the new District 5 Commander. - Photo by Tony Dunn

Members of Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 attend the District 5 election for new commander. From left to right: Judge Advocate John Lenotte, Post 214 Commander Jack Dorn, 1st Vice Commander Bobby Davis and Adjutant Tony Dunn. - Photo by Bob Starliper