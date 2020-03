Military/Veterans

National Commander visit S.C. State House

James W. Oxford, National Commander of The American Legion, was invited to speak to a joint session of the state assembly.

National Commander of The American Legion James W. Oxford is a native of Lenoir, N.C. Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps Oxford was an aviation technician for the A-6 Intrader. After being discharged as a Sergeant in 1970 Oxford joined the North Carolina Nation Guard. Subsequently retired as a Colonel after 34 years of Military Service.