Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Veteran Awarded Quilt of Valor
By
Tony Dunn
Published: 31 August 2020
At a recent Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 534 meeting, Steve Ehrlick was awarded a Quilt of
Valor for his Military Service. Vietnam Veterans of America meet the first Wednesday of each month
at the Greenville Shrine Clu at 6:00 p.m.
