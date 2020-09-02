Military/Veterans

Veteran Awarded Quilt of Valor

Steven Larry Enrlich

At a recent Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 534 meeting, Steve Ehrlick was awarded a Quilt of Valor for his Military Service.  Vietnam Veterans of America meet the first Wednesday of each month at the Greenville Shrine Clu at 6:00 p.m.
