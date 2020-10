Military/Veterans

Royal LAO Airborne Annual Banquet

The Royal LAO Airborne Annual Banquet was held at the Greenville Hilton off of Haywood Road on Saturday, September 26, 2020. The banqute theme was "Together We Can."

Left to right: LTGN Amos Hykes presented a Military Helment worn by the LAO Military to BG Joe Hudson.

The above LAO Military members were promoted to a higher rank during the Royal LAO Airborne Banquet.

The Disc Jockey at the banquet was showing the Laotian military personnel how to do the South Carolina Shag.